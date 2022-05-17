Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $994,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCLE remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 297,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

