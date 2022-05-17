Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 185.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 289.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,837 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 11,513.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,228,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,450 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 939.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 883,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.