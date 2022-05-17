Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,835,761 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,835,761 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for approximately 28.1% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up 2.63 on Tuesday, reaching 27.49. 26,908,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,520,527. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 37.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

