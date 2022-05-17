Soros Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 6,953,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

