Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

