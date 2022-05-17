Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.53

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

