Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

