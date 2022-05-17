Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 1.56% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 850,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,001. The firm has a market cap of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

