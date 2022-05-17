SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 7.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,251,000. Man Group plc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after acquiring an additional 632,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 1,572,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

