Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $731.96 million and $11.41 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,153.30 or 1.74891212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00112610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,980,269 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

