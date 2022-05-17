Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE:STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stantec by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

