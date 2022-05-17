Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 12,451,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,226. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

