Startcoin Market Cap Hits $27,212.71 (START)

Startcoin (START) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $27,212.71 and $35.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Startcoin has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004484 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00424008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00170406 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

