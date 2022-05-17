Steve Hurn Sells 2,230 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Hurn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 20th, Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 2,460,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,680. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

