Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$10.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

GBNH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.29. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 137.55% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

