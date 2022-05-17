StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

