StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

