StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
Leju’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
