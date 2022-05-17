StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Leju’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

