StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,753.89% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

