StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

