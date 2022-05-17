StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

