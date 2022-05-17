StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU opened at $2.35 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
