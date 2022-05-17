StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.72 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

