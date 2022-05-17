StockNews.com Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

