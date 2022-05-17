StockNews.com Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Buy

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.31. 465,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.05. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

