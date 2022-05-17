Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. 9,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,460. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

