Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,863 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,795. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

