Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

UBER traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,543,844. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

