Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

D stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

