Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $2 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

STT traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 47,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,065. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

