Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $786,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404,275. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

