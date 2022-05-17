Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. 16,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

