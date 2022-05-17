Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

