Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 519,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 138,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

