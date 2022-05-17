Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

APD stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

