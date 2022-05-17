Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 389,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $203.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.