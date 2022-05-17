Strike Market Cap Achieves $80.68 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $25.34 or 0.00083060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00507712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036605 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,466.13 or 1.88359978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,183,799 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

