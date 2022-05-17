SUKU Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.70 or 0.99991851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00105391 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

