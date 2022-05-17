SUN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00513491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,205.88 or 1.80046917 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

