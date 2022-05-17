Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 9,032,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,704. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $38.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

