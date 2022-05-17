SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:SVFA remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,336. SVF Investment has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 406.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,516 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 144.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $10,040,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 794.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 794,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

