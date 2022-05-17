Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $188,909.34 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 135,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,404.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

