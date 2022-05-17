Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will report $519.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.92 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 30,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,811. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

