System1 (NYSE:SST) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get System1 alerts:

NYSE:SST opened at $11.06 on Friday. System1 has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at $370,160,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,198,830 shares of company stock worth $16,257,595.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,190,000.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.