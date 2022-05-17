Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.