Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

TWNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 263,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,552. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in Europe.

