Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

