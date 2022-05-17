Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 93,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,537,244 shares.The stock last traded at $122.18 and had previously closed at $110.11.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,969,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

