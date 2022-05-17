Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,919,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,360,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock valued at $83,577,238. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 1,409,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

