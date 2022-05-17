Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.88. 407,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

